Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to be closed for 21 Days in October, Here is the full list of Holidays

New Delhi: If you are a regular bank customer, this news is important for you. Banks will remain closed for 21 days including public holidays and weekends this October. The RBI has released the list of bank holidays in October as per the guidelines.

You should check the list so you will not face any inconvenience during the entire month for availing bank services. The first holiday begins from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Other important holidays are Durga Puja and Dussehra or Vijaydashami on October 5. Banks will shut down across many states on October 24 to observe Diwali.

Here’s the full list of Bank Holidays in October 2022

October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts

October 2 – Sunday & Gandhi Jayanti Holiday

October 3 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

October 4 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 5 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 6 – Durga Puja (Dashain)

October 7 – Durga Puja (Dashain)

October 8 – Second Saturday Holiday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

October 9 – Sunday

October 13 – Karva Chauth

October 14 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

October 16 – Sunday

October 18 – Kati Bihu

October 22 – fourth Saturday

October 23 – Sunday

October 24 – Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi)

October 25 – Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

October 26 – Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

October 27 – Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

October 30 – Sunday

October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja

It is to be noted that online Internet banking service will be available for customers as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit or withdraw cash from the bank physically.