Man Loses Apple Watch In Sea, Finds Days After In Working Condition - Here's How

New Delhi: Apple's smartwatch is known for its significant features. One such feature offered by the company is water resistance. In the latest case, Apple Watch, which is not only a fantastic tool for tracking your health, can also last for days underwater.

This actual story is about a man who lost his Apple Watch at sea in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Surprisingly, he used the Find My app to locate the watch. May sound unbelievable? But this is true.

When Rocha lost his Apple Watch during a tour in Buzios, he went swimming, according to the Brazilian newspaper R1. He admitted that when he was swimming underwater, his strap came off of his wrist.

"I just lost hope," he continued, "since my watch dropped into the water and detached from my wrist." Rocha tried to locate his Apple Watch but was unsuccessful.

Yet when he used the Find My app to look for his watch, he was curiously able to see it laying underwater. This watch is water-resistant and incorporates GPS. But, I was unaware of its strong resistance. Rocha received a notification from the Find My app claiming that the watch had been turned on even though it had died.

Rocha activated the Lost Mode after which he input some of his personal data. Soon after, a 16-year-old girl messaged him on Instagram to report that she had discovered the Apple Watch.

Rocha stated, "The daughter of the man who found the Apple Watch emailed me and asked if I was in Bozios. They had found the watch and her father wanted to return it. The watch was discovered by the 16-year-father, old's a 50-year-old diver who looks after a coral park and always gathers lost goods to give them back to their owners.

According to the diver, Fiho, he did not anticipate the Apple Watch to be functional when he discovered it. Nonetheless, he connected the device to the charger and waited for it to turn on because his daughter also owns an Apple Watch.

He was taken aback when the Apple Watch turned on and displayed the notification from the Find My app. The diver said, "I asked my daughter to manage the return procedure so that she could learn about being honest.

After being submerged in the water for a few days, Rocha was relieved to receive the Apple Watch back from the diver in working order.