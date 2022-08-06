New Delhi: Lenders will be closed in various regions of India for three consecutive days beginning on Sunday, August 7, due to three bank holidays in the first week of August. There are six bank holidays for the second week of the month, as banks across the country will be closed for various festivities such as Raksha Bandan and Muharram, among others. In August, there are 18 bank holidays, one of which has already passed.

The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has already issued a schedule of bank holidays for August 2022. The bank holidays will be observed in accordance with the schedule. Banks will be closed on the following dates: August 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14 for Muharram, Raksha Bandhan, Patriot's Day, and the weekend. It should be noted that many bank holidays are regional in nature and may vary from state to state and from bank to bank. Read More: NPS: Invest Rs 10,000 to generate Rs 1.5 lakh per month pension, here’s how

In August, there are 18 bank holidays, six of which are weekend holidays. There are 13 regional holidays during which lenders in some locations remain closed due to events in such areas. Read More: Gold price today, August 6: Gold, silver marginally higher; yellow metal stands at Rs 51,980

Each year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines bank holidays in three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Banks throughout the country will be closed on August 15, which is a Monday this month.

Check full list of holidays here:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

Aside from that, there are seven weekend leaves, one of which coincides with Patriot's Day, when banks across the country will be closed. These are listed below.

List of Weekend Leaves

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

To minimise any inconvenience, if you have any bank-related job, you should call your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in August this year according to your region.