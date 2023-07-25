Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks To Be Closed For 14 days In August, Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: In the month of August, bank branches will remain closed during certain days in several cities of the country as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. Though branches will be closed for physical operations, online banking activities will continue to work.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of August, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed for total 14 days in the month of August– 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 14 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.



For example bank branches might be closed for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of August 2023. Check out the list.

Tendong Lho Rum Faat: August 8

Independence Day: August 15

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16

Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: August 18

First Onam: August 28

Thiruvonam: August 29

Raksha Bandhan: August 30

Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol: August 31

Weekends and Second Saturdays

August 6: Sunday

August 12: Second Saturday

August 13: Sunday

August 20: Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday

August 27: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.