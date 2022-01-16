Bank Holidays: Banks to remain shut for 7 days in second half of January; Full list here

New Delhi: Starting January 16, all private and public banks in India will be closed for 7 days in various states. In the month of January, the lenders were allowed a total of 16 vacation days. Nine of the holidays have already been used up.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a list of holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list, and the holidays were planned accordingly. According to the schedule, 9 state-specific holidays will be offered in the year 2022, which has already begun.

So, if you have any bank-related tasks to do, keep these essential dates in mind before going to the bank location. Though bank holidays vary by state, there are specific holidays in India when banks are completely closed, including Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day (December 25).

Here is a full list of bank holidays for the second half of January 2022, as per the list of RBI (January 16 onwards):

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day - Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, and Hyderabad

January 18: Thai Poosam, Chennai

January 26: Republic Day - Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Agartala

The bank will be closed on various weekends, aside from state-wide holidays. Every bank in the country is eligible for these weekend leaves. The following are some of them:

January 16: Sunday

January 22: Fourth Saturday of the month

January 23: Sunday

January 30: Sunday

According to the RBI, banks would be given vacations in three categories. The Negotiable Instruments Act, the Holiday, the Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Account Closing are all examples. Customers can use ATMs, internet banking, net banking, and other services when banks in various states are closed owing to the aforementioned holidays or festivals specified by the RBI.

