Bank Holidays Durga Puja 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed On These Days - Check Complete List Here

New Delhi: Banks are scheduled to remain closed for the next two days in observance of the auspicious festival of Dusshera, with the specific holiday dates varying across different states, as outlined by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar.

Durga Puja/Dussehra Bank Holidays: Mobile/Internet Banking Will Remain Operational

This information was published on the central bank's website to facilitate customers in planning their visits to banks accordingly. While physical banking services will not be accessible, mobile internet banking services are expected to function normally during this period. (Also Read: Invest Once In THIS LIC Scheme, And Reap A Whopping Return Of Rs 93 Lakh)

Durga Puja Bank Holidays 2023: October 21

On October 21, banks will remain closed in various cities such as Kolkata, Agartala, Guwahati, and Imphal, in observance of Maha Saptami. (Also Read: Crafting Profits: Invest Rs 50,000 In This Business Idea And Earn Rs 3 Lakh Per Month - Check)

Durga Puja Bank Holidays 2023: October 23 And October 24

Furthermore, October 23 and 24 have been marked as holidays in many regions across the country, including the celebration of Dusshera, Mahanavami, and Vijaya Dasam.

Durga Puja Bank Holidays 2023: Regional Holidays

The festivals of Durga Puja, Dusshera, and related celebrations have different regional implications, and thus, these holidays will be observed differently in various parts of the country.

The RBI's official website provides an updated and detailed holiday calendar to facilitate customers in planning their banking activities and transactions accordingly.