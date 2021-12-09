Bank Holidays in December: Banks to remain shut for 4 days next week, check important dates

New Delhi: If you’re a bank customer and have lined up some important work for next week, then you need to check bank holidays next week before stepping out of your home. In December, public and private banks in India will remain shut for several days on the occasion of gazetted holidays or Saturday/Sunday leaves.

In the coming weeks, banks will remain closed for a total of 4 days. The reason for such a long break without any gazetted holiday in between is a two-day strike called by bank unions to protest against the proposed privatisation of state-owned banks.

All major public and private are expected to remain closed for two days, December 16 (Thursday) and December 17 (Friday) due to bank strikes. On December 18 (Saturday), banks will remain closed only in Shillong on the occasion of the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham.

Moreover, banks will remain closed on December 19 because of the Sunday weekly off. So, in total, banks will be shut for 4 days in the coming week.

Here’s the list of bank holidays next week:

1. December 16- Bank union strike

2. December 17- Bank union strike

3. December 18- Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (in Shillong)

4. December 19- Sunday

During the four days, bank customers can use online banking services to wrap up their crucial work. You can use net-banking or mobile app of your bank to complete important transactions.

Why are banks going on strike?

The Indian government is currently planning to privatise two public sector banks to meet its disinvestment target for the ongoing financial year. The decision, however, has led to a backlash from banking employees that have now called for a two-day strike.

Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), said that besides the two-day strike, a series of other agitational programmes will be held if the government does not give up the idea of privatisation of the banks, PTI reported.

