CBDT issues refunds worth over Rs 1,32,381 crore to 1.19 crore taxpayers

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department, on Thursday (December 9), announced that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of more than Rs 1,32,381 crore to more than 1.19 crore taxpayers.

The refunds were issued between 1st April 2021 and 6th December 2021. Out of the total refunds, income tax refunds worth Rs 44,207 crore have been issued in 1,17,32,079 cases.

On the other hand, corporate tax refunds worth Rs 88,174 crore have been issued in 1,99,481 cases. “This includes 83.28 lakh refunds of the annual year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 17,266.48 crore,” Income Tax Department added.

Notably, CBDT had issued refunds worth Rs 1,12,489 crore to 91.30 lakh taxpayers by November 3. The agency works under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

