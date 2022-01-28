Bank Holidays in February 2022: Banks to remain shut for 12 days, check important dates

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for 12 days in the month of February 2022. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) list of holidays for February, banks in separate parts of the country will remain closed on select days, including Saturday and Sunday holidays.

In the month of February, banks will be closed on occasions such as Basant Panchami and Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Banks will also remain closed in the various states due to their own festivals.

In total, banks will remain closed for 12 days next month. However, not all banks in the country will remain closed for all 12 days. Banks in a few states will remain closed for select days while banks in other states will remain shut on other days, as holidays belong to particular states or regions.

Here’s the list of bank holidays in February 2022:

February 2 - Sonam Lhochhar (Gangtok)

February 5 - Saraswati Puja/ Shri Panchami/Shri Panchami Basant Panchami (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

February 6 – First Sunday

February 12 – Second Saturday

February 13 - Second Sunday

February 15 - Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni (Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

February 16 - Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Chandigarh)

February 18 - Doljatra (Kolkata)

February 19 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20 – Third Sunday

February 26 – Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27 – Fourth Sunday.

RBI places its Holidays under three brackets – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. However, bank holidays vary from state to state. The holidays are also not observed by all various banking companies.

