Bank Holidays in February: Banks to remain shut for 12 days next month, check important dates

New Delhi: Banks will be closed for a total of 12 days in February 2022 due to several festive occasions in many states/regions and weekend offs. Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) list of holidays for February suggest that banks will remain closed on select days in various parts of the country.

However, banks across the country will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday holidays. Moreover, on occasions such as Basant Panchami and Guru Ravidas Jayanti, banks will be closed in many parts of the country.

RBI bank holidays are placed under three brackets – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Banks will also remain closed in the various parts of the country due to local festivals and occasions. However, not all banks in the country will remain closed on such occasions.

For instance, on February 2, banks will remain closed in Gangtok due to the occasion of Sonam Lhochhar. Similarly, banks in select states will remain shut for a few days while banks in other states will remain shut on other days.

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in February 2022:

February 2 - Sonam Lhochhar (Gangtok)

February 5 - Saraswati Puja/ Shri Panchami/Shri Panchami Basant Panchami (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

February 6 – First Sunday

February 12 – Second Saturday

February 13 - Second Sunday

February 15 - Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni (Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

February 16 - Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Chandigarh)

February 18 - Doljatra (Kolkata)

February 19 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20 – Third Sunday

February 26 – Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27 – Fourth Sunday

