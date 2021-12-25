Bank holidays in January 2022: Banks will remain closed for 16 days; check important dates

New Delhi: Banks in India will remain closed for several days in January 2022. So, if you have any important banking work lined up for next month, you should check the dates on which banks will remain closed in your area or city or state.

In total, January 2022 will witness 16 banking holidays across the country. However, bank customers should note that banks won’t be closed for all 16 days in all parts of the country.

Some banks will be closed in a particular state due to a celebratory occasion and will remain open in other parts of the country. For instance, while branches might be closed for Thai Poosam on January 28 in Chennai but not closed for the same festival in Assam.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned all the days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of January 2022. In total, there will be 9 holidays as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. The remaining 7 holidays will be on Sundays and 2 Saturdays falling in the month of January 2022.

On the days when banks will remain closed, customers can use online banking services to complete their work.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in January 2022:

New Year’s Day: January 1

New Year’s Celebration/Losoong: January 3

Losoong: January 4

Missionary Day: January 11

Birthday of Swami Vivekananda: January 12

Makar Sankranti/Pongal: January 14

Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day: January 15

Thai Poosam: January 18

Republic Day: January 26

Banks will also remain closed on the following days:

January 2: Sunday

January 8: Second Saturday

January 9: Sunday

January 16: Sunday

January 22 Fourth Saturday

January 23: Sunday

January 30: Sunday

