Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 25: Check steps to avail free items

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (December 25) are out. Gamers can redeem the codes to avail in-game items for free. For the unversed, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes using which gamers get a chance to use paid items for free for a limited time.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are to be redeemed by the gamers on the official website in order to receive the rewards. A redeem code is 12 characters long and includes alphanumeric characters.

After entering the codes on the official website, gamers are required to visit the game’s lobby where they can see items, gold or diamonds automatically to their accounts or game wallet.

Moreover, the game developers are offering Angel with Horns Gloowall and Snow Soom Katana on sale in the game. Gamers can top up the account from December 23 to December 27, 2021.

"It's time to rise as a Falcon from the ashes and rule the battlefield! The Rising Day Refill is now available! 500 diamonds for Angel With Horns Gloowall; 200 diamonds for Snow Doom Katana; 500 diamonds for Angel With Horns Gloowall; 500 diamonds for Angel With Horns Gloowall; 500 diamonds for Angel With Horns Gloowall; 500 diamond " Free Fire India tweeted.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 25:

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

FDRD SASE RTYH

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FXCV BNMK DSXC

FBYV TCGD B2EN

HDFH DNBH NDJL

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F0KM JNBV CXSD

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Step 1: Gamers need to vist the official Garena Free Fire code redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI, or VK ID, which is linked to the game.

Step 3: Enter the 12 character long redeem code.

Step 4: Click on the 'OK' button.

Step 5: Visit the game to check if you've got the rewards.

