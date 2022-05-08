हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank holidays

Bank Holidays in May: Banks to remain closed for 3 days next week; check important dates

Banks will remain closed for three days next week. Bank customers should check important dates before stepping out. 

Bank Holidays in May: Banks to remain closed for 3 days next week; check important dates

New Delhi: Banks will be closed for a total of 11 days in the month of May 2022. In the coming week itself, there will be three days on which banks will remain closed in the country. So, if you are a bank customer and have important banking work lined up, you should check bank holiday dates before stepping out to visit your nearby branch. 

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, public and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks will need to remain shut on the holiday dates. RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. 

However, bank customers should note that, usually, not all banks are closed in all parts of the country on all bank holidays, barring the weekend and national offs. But on days like Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day (December 25), among others, banks are closed across the country. Holidays on which banks are closed in some parts of India while open in others are categorised under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Also Read: Google Assistant can now auto-update breached passwords

In May 2022, there are four holidays falling under the Act. On the other hand, the month will witness seven weekend leaves. While customers won’t be able to visit the bank on holiday dates, they can use online banking services to complete their important work. Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 8: Big rewards are up for grabs; check how to claim

List of bank holidays next week: 

May 9, 2022 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore [Holiday in West Bengal]

May 14, 2022: Saturday

May 15, 2022: Sunday

List of bank holidays in the remaining May 2022

May 15, 2022: Sunday 

May 16, 2022 (Monday): Buddha Purnima [Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar] 

May 22, 2022: Sunday 

May 28, 2022: Saturday 

May 29, 2022: Sunday

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank holidaysBank Holidays in May 2022Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI
Next
Story

PF Update: EPFO may credit interest in 2022; Here’s how to check PF balance

Must Watch

PT28M53S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): MNS threatens to play Hanuman Chalisa outside police stations