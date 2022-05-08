New Delhi: Banks will be closed for a total of 11 days in the month of May 2022. In the coming week itself, there will be three days on which banks will remain closed in the country. So, if you are a bank customer and have important banking work lined up, you should check bank holiday dates before stepping out to visit your nearby branch.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, public and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks will need to remain shut on the holiday dates. RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, bank customers should note that, usually, not all banks are closed in all parts of the country on all bank holidays, barring the weekend and national offs. But on days like Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day (December 25), among others, banks are closed across the country. Holidays on which banks are closed in some parts of India while open in others are categorised under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In May 2022, there are four holidays falling under the Act. On the other hand, the month will witness seven weekend leaves. While customers won't be able to visit the bank on holiday dates, they can use online banking services to complete their important work.

List of bank holidays next week:

May 9, 2022 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore [Holiday in West Bengal]

May 14, 2022: Saturday

May 15, 2022: Sunday

List of bank holidays in the remaining May 2022

May 16, 2022 (Monday): Buddha Purnima [Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar]

May 22, 2022: Sunday

May 28, 2022: Saturday

May 29, 2022: Sunday

