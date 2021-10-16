Bank Holidays in October, 2021: Banks to remain shut for 10 days. Check full list here

During the second half of October, banks across the country will be closed for 10 days. Various festivals are held across the country during this time, and the banks will be closed on those days. It should be noted that bank holidays differ from state to state, therefore not all of these holidays will apply to you.

To minimise problems, you should be aware of the most recent updated list of bank holidays in October 2021. Customers are typically recommended to visit their local bank branch to obtain a complete list of bank holidays.

In October 2021, the banks will be closed for a total of 21 days. Starting on October 16, here is a complete list of bank holidays in October 2021.

1) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

2) October 17 - Sunday

3) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

4) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

5) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

6) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

7) October 23 – 4th Saturday

8) October 24 – Sunday

9) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

10) October 31 - Sunday

The banking authority has announced three types of holidays for lenders: the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. On these specified holidays, all banks in the country, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed.

All banks are closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day, according to the RBI list (December 25). Banks are also closed on holidays like as Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, and Good Friday. The private and public sector banks across the country are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also mandated that banks remain closed on Sundays.

So, if you have any bank-related work pending or you want to withdraw cash this festive season, you must visit your nearest branch at the earliest as banks will be closed for there is a long trail of bank holidays, starting from October 12. However, ATMs will work without any disruption during the above-mentioned bank holidays.

