हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank holidays

Bank Holidays in September 2021: Banks to remain closed in THESE days; Full list here

Besides that, the banks will remain closed on September 11 and 25 due to second and fourth Saturdays. 

Bank Holidays in September 2021: Banks to remain closed in THESE days; Full list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of holidays for banks in different cities for the month of September. The banks will remain closed for a number of days in different cities and customers won’t be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches on those days. 

The RBI grants holidays to the banks under three categories. They are Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Check the list of holidays:

1) September 8, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Guwahati.

2) September 9, 2021- The banks will remain closed due to Teej (Haritalika) in Gangtok.

3) September 10, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

4) September 11, 2021 - The banks will remain due to Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) in Panaji.

5) September 17, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Karma Puja in Ranchi.

6) September 20, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Indrajatra in Gangtok.

7) September 21, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides that, the banks will remain closed on September 11 and 25 due to second and fourth Saturdays. The banks will also remain closed on September 5, 12, 19 and 26 due to Sundays.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank holidaysbank holidays in SeptemberRBIBanks
Next
Story

SBI customers, alert! Here how to block SBI credit card by SMS

Must Watch

PT4M13S

Bollywood Breaking: Why is Radha's name taken before Shri Krishna?