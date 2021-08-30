Bank Holidays in September 2021: Banks to remain closed in THESE days; Full list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of holidays for banks in different cities for the month of September. The banks will remain closed for a number of days in different cities and customers won’t be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches on those days.

The RBI grants holidays to the banks under three categories. They are Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Check the list of holidays:

1) September 8, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Guwahati.

2) September 9, 2021- The banks will remain closed due to Teej (Haritalika) in Gangtok.

3) September 10, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

4) September 11, 2021 - The banks will remain due to Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) in Panaji.

5) September 17, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Karma Puja in Ranchi.

6) September 20, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Indrajatra in Gangtok.

7) September 21, 2021 - The banks will remain closed due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides that, the banks will remain closed on September 11 and 25 due to second and fourth Saturdays. The banks will also remain closed on September 5, 12, 19 and 26 due to Sundays.

