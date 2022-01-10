Bank holidays January 2022: From tomorrow, banks will be closed for 5 days; check out important dates before visiting branch

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch this week, in the month of January 2022, you must take a note of the important days during which several bank branches will remain closed in the country.

The banks will be closed for 5 days in total this week, although online banking activities will continue to work. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for the said 5 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Thai Poosam in Chennai but not closed for the same festival in Assam.

Here are the list of bank holidays this week. Check out the list.

Holiday Description Day

Missionary Day: January 11

Birthday of Swami Vivekananda: January 12

Makar Sankranti/Pongal: January 14

Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day: January 15

Sunday: January 16

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

