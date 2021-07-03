हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank Holidays July 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days. Check the full list

The RBI has further categorised these holidays under sections such as– ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ and ‘Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The upcoming holidays will also be under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.'

July comes with a lot of holidays, especially for banks. This month will have 15 days in total, according to the official list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Out of 15 days, 9 holidays would come under the categories of state-wise holidays, religious holidays, or festivals. The rest of the 6 days are the usual weekends off.

July 21 would be celebrated as Bakri Id and that will be a common holiday for the banks across the country and almost each and every lender will remain closed.

Check the full list of the 15 holidays for July 2021:

1) 4 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

2) 10 July 2021 - Second Saturday (Weekend off)

3) 11 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

4) 12 July 2021 - Monday - Kang (Rathajatra) / Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

5) 13 July 2021 - Tuesday - Bhanu Jayanti (Gangtok)

6) 14 July 2021 – Wednesday - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

7) 16 July 2021- Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)

8) 17 July 2021 – Saturday - U Tirot Sing Day / Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

9) 18 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

10) 19 July 2021 – Monday - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

11) 20 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

12) 21 July 2021 - Tuesday - Eid al Adha (Nation-wide with the exception of Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

13) 24 July 2021 - 4th Saturday (Weekend off)

14) 25 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

15) 31 July 2021- Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

