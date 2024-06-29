Bank Holidays July 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days In June, Check Full List here

New Delhi: Banks in India will be closed for 12 days in July, as per the 2024 bank holiday calendar from the Reserve Bank of India. These include region-specific holidays, state holidays as well as closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The RBI releases an official list of bank holidays each month. Bank customers should review this list to avoid unnecessary trips to the bank. (Also Read: World Bank Approves $1.5 Billion To Support India's Low-Carbon Energy Sector)

The banks in July will be closed on following dates:

- Wednesday, July 3: Beh Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

- Saturday, July 6: MHIP Day (Mizoram)

- Sunday, July 7: Weekend (All States)

- Monday, July 8: Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur)

- Tuesday, July 9: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

- Saturday, July 13: Second Saturday (All States)

- Sunday, July 14: Weekend (All States)

- Tuesday, July 16: Harela (Uttarakhand)

- Wednesday, July 17: Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (Multiple States)

- Sunday, July 21: Weekend (All States)

- Saturday, July 27: Fourth Saturday (All States)

- Sunday, July 28: Weekend (All States)

Even though banks will be closed on certain days in July, customers can still use online banking services. Options like net banking, ATMs, mobile apps, and bank websites will remain available.