Bank holidays June 2021: Banks to remain closed for 4 days from tomorrow to June 30

New Delhi: If you have some major banking work, it advised that you check the list of days when banking activities in your branch might not be carried out in account of holiday. This is not a country wide exercise though several states will be observing bank holidays as per their regional holiday list and also weekends coming thereafter. Banks will be closed for 4 days between June 25 and June 30. Bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies.

Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Let's have a look at important bank dates when banks will remain closed in the month of June

June 25 - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Bank of Jammu and Srinagar closed)

June 26 - Second Saturday

June 27 - Sunday Weekly Holiday)

June 30 - Remna Ni (banks will remain closed in Izwal only)

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.