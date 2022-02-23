Bank holidays March 2022: Banks to be closed for 13 days; check out important dates before visiting branch

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch in the month of March 2022, you must take a note of the important days during which several bank branches will remain closed in the country.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of March 2022, although online banking activities will continue to work. (Also read: IT biggies TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant to ask employees to work from office again)

Banks will remain closed for total 13 days in the month of March —7 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 13 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Bihar Divas in Bihar but NOT closed for the same festival in Assam.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of March 2022. Check out the list.

Holiday Description Day

Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14): March 1

Losar: March 3

Chapchar Kut: March 4

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19

Bihar Divas: March 22

Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends

Sunday: March 6

Second Saturday: March 12

Sunday: March 13

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Live TV

#mute