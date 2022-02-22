IT biggies TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant to ask employees to work from office again: Reports

New Delhi: Big IT companies are again contemplating to ask their employees to gradually get back to work from office.

Though the companies had announced that the employees would be asked to return to office last September onwards, the rising cases of Omicron and localised lockdowns had put a halt to the decisions. (Also read: World's richest man Elon Musk 'dating' THIS actress: All you want to know)

Media reports have said that top IT firms like TCS, Wipro, Cognizant and Infosys are contemplating to end Work From Home provision and ask the employees to return to office.

Wipro has asked all managerial level employees, who have got both dozes of vaccination, to return to offices by March 3, as per a News 18 report. Wipro is however going to begin with two-days a week work from office pattern. Meanwhile the rest of the employees can continue to work from home. (Also read: Govt unveils Draft India Data Accessibility & Use Policy 2022)

Tech biggie Cognizant too is planning to reopen the office. This will not be mandatory for the employees though. Cognizant will ask the employees to return to office on a voluntary basis from April. The Economic Times reported that Cognizant is planning to reopen offices in a phased manner.

TCS will also allow its employees to work on a hybrid model, which means that they can continue work from home and be in the office premises occasionally. Similarly, Infosys too will adopt hybrid model for its employees in the next couple of months.

