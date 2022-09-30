Bank holidays October 2022: Bank branches to be closed for up to 21 days in October; check City-wise list

New Delhi: In the month of October, bank branches will remain closed for upto 21 days. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of October 2022, although online banking activities will continue to work.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of October, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed for total 21 days in the month of October-- 15 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 21 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Kati Bihu in Assam but not closed for the same in other states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Check City wise list of Bank holidays in October 2022

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of October 2022. Check out the list.

Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts: October 1

Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami): October 3

Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva: October 4

Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva: October 5

Durga Puja (Dasain): October 6

Durga Puja (Dasain): October 7

Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed): October 8

Karva Chauth: October 13

Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: October 14

Kati Bihu: October 18

Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi: October 24

Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja: October 25

Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day: October 26

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: October 27

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja: October 31



Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: October 2

Second Saturday: October 8

Sunday: October 9

Sunday: October16

Fourth Saturday: October 22

Sunday: October 23

Sunday: October 30

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.