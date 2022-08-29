New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for upto 14 days in the month of September. While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of September, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of September 2022, although online banking activities will continue to work.

Banks will remain closed for total 18 days in the month of September -- 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 14 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Thiruvonam in Kochi but not closed for the same in other states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of September 2022. Check out the list.

Ganesh Ghaturthi (2nd day): September 1

Karma Puja: September 6

First Onam: September 7

Thiruvonam: September 8

Indrajatra: September 9

Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi: September 10

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day: September 21

Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi: September 26



Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: September 4

Second Saturday: September 10

Sunday: September 11

Sunday: September 18

Fourth Saturday: September 24

Sunday: August 25

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.