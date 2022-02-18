हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fixed Deposit

Bank latest Fixed Deposit (FD) rates 2022: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank vs Canara Bank FD rates comparison

New Delhi: Major Banks in India have revised interest rates on its Fixed Deposit spread across various tenors.

While State Bank of India and HDFC bank have recently announced the hike in interest rates on Fixed Deposits (in the month of February), the FD rates of Canara Bank and Axis Bank have been prevailing since January this year.

Check out the 2022 Fixed Deposit rate comparison between SBI, HDFC, Canara Bank and Axis Bank.

SBI Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic term deposits (Below Rs. 2 crore) interest rates revised w.e.f. 15.02.2022

Tenors Existing Rates for Public w.e.f. 15.01.2022 Revised Rates For Public w.e.f. 15.02.2022 Existing Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 15.01.2022

Revised Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 15.02.2022

 
7 days to 45 days 2.90 2.90 3.40 3.40
46 days to 179 days 3.90 3.90 4.40 4.40
180 days to 210 days 4.40 4.40 4.90 4.90
211 days to less than 1 year 4.40 4.40 4.90 4.90
1 year to less than 2 year 5.10 5.10 5.60 5.60
2 years to less than 3 years 5.10 5.20 5.60 5.70
3 years to less than 5 years 5.30 5.45 5.80 5.95
5 years and up to 10 years 5.40 5.50 6.20 6.30

HDFC Domestic / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE Applicable from 14th Feb, 2022

  < 2 Crore >=2 Crore to < 5 Crores
Tenor Bucket Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00%
15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00%
30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25%
46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25%
61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 3.00% 3.50%
91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 3.35% 3.85%
6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.40% 4.90% 3.60% 4.10%
9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.40% 4.90% 3.70% 4.20%
1 Year 5.00% 5.50% 4.05% 4.55%
1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.00% 5.50% 4.20% 4.70%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20% 5.70% 4.50% 5.00%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.45% 5.95% 4.60% 5.10%
5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60% 6.35%* 4.60% 5.35%*

 

Canara Bank fixed deposit for Deposits less than Rs.2 Crore w.e.f. 17.01.2022 (5 years & above to 10 Years)

Term Deposits (All Maturities) General Public Senior Citizen
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) ** Rate of Interest (% p.a.) # Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) **
7 days to 45 days* 2.90 2.93% 2.90 2.93%
46 days to 90 days 3.90 3.96% 3.90 3.96%
91 days to 179 days 3.95 4.01% 3.95 4.01%
180 days to less than 1 Year 4.40 4.47% 4.90 4.99%
1 year only 5.00 5.09% 5.50 5.61%
Above 1 year to less than 2 years 5.00 5.09% 5.50 5.61%
2 years & above to less than 3 years 5.10 5.20% 5.60 5.72%
3 years & above to less than 5 years 5.25 5.35% 5.75 5.88%
Canara Unique “1111 Days” 5.35 5.46% 5.85 5.98%
5 years & above to 10 Years 5.25 5.35% 5.75 5.88%

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Axis Bank Fixed Deposit. Interest Rates On Domestic Deposits (Deposits – Less Than 5 Crores w.e.f. 26/01/2022)

Deposits – Less Than 5 Crores

 

