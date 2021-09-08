Bank of Baroda launches 'bob World' app: Now, open bank accounts, apply for loans in minutes

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda on Wednesday launched its new digital banking platform 'bob World'. The state-owned bank said that the new platform is aimed at providing all banking services under one roof.

Bank of Baroda will offer a slew of services with the new 'bob World' platform, aiming to provide an all-inclusive and seamless virtual banking experience, encompassing all digital banking services under one roof for the convenience of customers, the bank said

‘bob World' will offer banking products and services under four different segments - Save, Invest, Borrow and Shop. The services will be rolled out in phases. In total, more than 220 services will be offered via the new platform.

The lender said that the app will cover about 95% of all retail banking services. Domestic and international customers can use the app to avail the services.

"With an ultra-modern look and feel, the app aims to provide an intuitive experience to the customers and is carefully crafted to balance the needs of the millennial users with that of the more experienced customers," Bank of Baroda said. The pilot of the bob World app began on August 23. Over 50 lakh customers are already using the app.

Customers can avail themselves services such as digital account opening in 10 minutes along with instant issuance of debit cards. Borrowers can also apply for loan applications with an instantaneous disbursal facility for selected loan products.

"The new corporate sub-brand for digital is testimony to our commitment to serving the customers across the world...With 'bob World', we offer all our digital offerings under one umbrella so that the customer is provided with all digital services under one roof with a consistent experience," Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said.