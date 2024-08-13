Bank Of Baroda Revises Fixed Deposit Rates From Today 13 August 2024 --Check Latest HDFC FD Rates
Check Bank of Baroda's latest fixed deposit rates for General Public and Senior Citizens.
New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has increased fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for FDs of up to Rs 3 crore. Bank of Baroda's new FD rates are effective from today 13 August 2024.
Check Bank of Baroda FD Interest Rate w.e.f. from 13 August 2024
|Tenors
|Residents / General Public
|Resident Indian Sr. Citizen
|7 days to 14 days
|4.25
|4.75*
|15 days to 45 days
|4.50
|5.00*
|46 days to 90 days
|5.50
|6.00*
|91 days to 180 days
|5.60
|6.10*
|181 days to 210 days
|5.75
|6.25*
|211 days to 270 days
|6.15
|6.65*
|271 days & above and less than 1 year (except 333Days and 360 Days)
|6.25
|6.75*
|333 Days (bob Monsoon Dhamaka Deposit Scheme)
|7.15
|7.65*
|360 Days (bob360)
|7.10
|7.60*
|1 year
|6.85
|7.35*
|399 Days (bob Monsoon Dhamaka Deposit Scheme)
|7.25
|7.75*
|Above 1 year to 400 days (Except 399 Days)
|6.85
|7.35*
|Above 400 days and upto 2 Years
|6.85
|7.35*
|Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years
|7.15
|7.65*
|Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years
|6.50
|7.15 #
|Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years
|6.50
|7.50**
|Above 10 years (MACT/MACAD
Court Order schemes only)
|6.25
|6.75*
Meanwhile, Bandhan too has announced a new bucket of 1 year 9 months at interest rate of 8.50 percent.
"For a fixed deposit of 1 year 9-month, the bank offers 8.5% interest rates for senior citizens. On the same FD tenure, other customers will earn 8%. Bandhan Bank also offers an interest rate of 7% on a balance above Rs.10 lakh in the savings account," Bandhan Bank said in a statement today.
The Bank said that it is also offering an attractive and competitive interest rate of 7.75% to senior citizens on longer-term fixed deposits for a tenure above 1 Year 9 Months to less than 5 years. Others will earn 7.25% for the same term deposits.
Earlier this month, Union Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of India too announced rate revision in its fixed deposit for FDs of up to Rs 3 crore.
