Bank of India FD alert: Get up to 7.75% interest rate on Star Super Triple Seven Fixed Deposit

New Delhi: Bank of India has announced its 'Star Super Triple Seven Fixed Deposit' scheme, offering Fixed deposits at an attractive rate. Star Super Triple Seven Fixed Deposit it is a limited-time offer and under the newly launched Fixed Deposit Scheme depositors can earn an interest rate of 7.25 percent and up to 7.75 percent for senior citizens on a deposit for 777 days.

"When compared to other investment options such as Public Provident Fund, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, National Savings Certificate, or RBI Bond, Bank of India's 777-day FD scheme is the most lucrative and a smart investment option," Bank of India said in a statement.

Bank of India has been offering highly competitive Interest rates on all its Fixed Deposits. In addition to this new offering, the bank has raised the interest rate on its existing 555-day Fixed Deposit scheme to 6.30%. On other time buckets from 180 days to less than 5 years, the bank has raised the interest by 25 basis points, it added.

In the recent past a slew of Banks have revised their FD rates. Banks like Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, PNB, Yes Bank have revised their FD rates recently for the investors with attractive rates.