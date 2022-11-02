topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK OF INDIA

Bank of India FD alert: Get up to 7.75% interest rate on Star Super Triple Seven Fixed Deposit

In addition to this new offering, the Bank of India has raised the interest rate on its existing 555-day Fixed Deposit scheme to 6.30%.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bank of India FD alert: Get up to 7.75% interest rate on Star Super Triple Seven Fixed Deposit

New Delhi: Bank of India has announced its 'Star Super Triple Seven Fixed Deposit' scheme, offering Fixed deposits at an attractive rate. Star Super Triple Seven Fixed Deposit it is a limited-time offer and under the newly launched Fixed Deposit Scheme depositors can earn an interest rate of 7.25 percent  and up to 7.75 percent for senior citizens on a deposit for 777 days.

"When compared to other investment options such as Public Provident Fund, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, National Savings Certificate, or RBI Bond, Bank of India’s 777-day FD scheme is the most lucrative and a smart investment option," Bank of India said in a statement. (Also read: )

Bank of India has been offering highly competitive Interest rates on all its Fixed Deposits. In addition to this new offering, the bank has raised the interest rate on its existing 555-day Fixed Deposit scheme to 6.30%. On other time buckets from 180 days to less than 5 years, the bank has raised the interest by 25 basis points, it added. (Also read: )

In the recent past a slew of Banks have revised their FD rates. Banks like Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, PNB, Yes Bank have revised their FD rates recently for the investors with attractive rates.

Live Tv

Bank of IndiaFDFixed Deposit

Trending news

DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence