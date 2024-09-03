Advertisement
BANK OF INDIA

Bank of India Launches 333 Days Star Dhan Vriddhi Fixed Deposit At 7.90% Interest Rates --Check FD Details Here

The revised FD rates are effective from 1st September 2024, and this offer is for Limited Period, Bank of India added. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bank of India on Tuesday announced that it has launched 333 Days Star Dhan Vriddhi Fixed Deposit offering interest rates upto 7.90 percent for Super Senior Citizen

"Bank of India, one of the leading public sector banks in India, has launched its very attractive 333 Days “Star Dhan Vriddhi Fixed Deposit” offering Rate of Interest as high as 7.90% p.a. for Super Senior Citizen," BOI said in a release. 

The 333 Days Trinity Fixed Deposit is offered at a Rate of 7.75% p.a. for Senior Citizen and 7.25% p.a. for others. Loan against Fixed Deposit and Premature Withdrawal facility is also available. 

Customers can visit any Bank of India branch or use the BOI Omni Neo App / internet banking to open 333 Days Star Dhan Vriddhi  Fixed Deposit with Bank of India. The revised rates are effective from 1st September 2024, and this offer is for Limited Period, bank of India added. 

