Bank Of India Launches Super Special Fixed Deposit At 7.50% Interest Rate; Check Tenor And Other Details

New Delhi: Bank of India has introduced a Super Special Fixed Deposit at attractive rate of interest of 7.50% p.a. for its customers & general public (for Rs 2 crore and above to less than Rs 50 crore).

The Bank of India Super Special Fixed Deposit is applicable for specific maturity period of 175 days with effect from 1st January, 2024, said the company.

The special fixed deposit is introduced as a limited period offer.

"The Super Special Fixed Deposit offers a very lucrative rate of 7.50% p.a. for 175 days, which is high yielding avenue for HNIs & Corporates to deploy their surplus funds for the short term. This special fixed deposit is offering one of the most attractive rate for short term (175 days) deployment/ placement while comparing with other fixed deposit of similar tenure. The special fixed deposit is for domestic rupee term deposit only," Bank of India said.