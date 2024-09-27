New Delhi: Bringing the much needed festive joy for customers Bank Of India has launched a Special 400 Days Fixed Deposit offering upto 8.10% interest rate.

This Special 400 Days Retail Term Deposit is made available from 27th Sept, 2024 at all branches and can also be availed through digital channels (BOI Omni Neo App/ Internet Banking), said the bank.

"As a Festive Season Gift to its Customers, Bank of India, one of the leading public sector banks in India, has introduced a Special 400 Days Retail Term Deposit in amount bucket of less than Rs 3.00 crore at a very attractive rate of interest," the bank said in a statement.

Under the Special 400 Days Fixed Deposit scheme, the Super Senior Citizen will get 8.10% p.a interest rate. The rate of interest on FD will be 7.95% for Senior Citizen & 7.45% for other customers under Non-callable* deposits (*for deposit above Rs 1 crore).

Under callable deposits with an option of premature withdrawal, Bank is offering attractive rate of interest of 7.95% p.a. for Super Senior Citizen, 7.80% for Senior Citizen & 7.30% for other customers.

This special 400 days fixed deposit is offered to Resident Indian, NRE & NRO depositors in Domestic Rupees for less than Rs 3 crore.

