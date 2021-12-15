हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank strike

Bank Strike, Bank Holidays December 2021: From tomorrow banks will be closed for 4 days, get done with your important work today

Banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted despite the bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

Representational Image

New Delhi: If you have any important banking work, you must get them done by today, Wednesday (December 15), as the upcoming bank closures might interfere with your activities.

Though banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations in the coming week of this month.

Bank unions have called for a two-day strike starting December 16, to protest against the proposed privatisation of banks. Banks will be closed for two-day strike on December 16 (Thursday) and December 17 (Friday).

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 4 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. 

Bank strikes on December 16

Bank strikes on December 17

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18 (Holiday in Shillong)

December 19: Sunday

Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), told news agency PTI that besides the two-day strike, a series of other agitational programmes will be held if the government does not give up the idea of privatisation of the banks.

In the budget speech of 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that two public sector banks will be privatised during the current fiscal. 

