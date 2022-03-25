Bank Strike: Banks to remain shut for next 4 days as trade unions call for nationwide protests

New Delhi: Banks in India will remain shut in the next four days. Banks will remain closed on March 25 and March 26 for designated fourth Saturday and Sunday offs, respectively. Further, on March 28 and March 29, banks across the country will remain shut as a joint forum of central trade unions will stage a 2-day nationwide strike.

The two-day bank strike will oppose the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. The strike is also called to oppose the Central government’s move to privatise public sector banks.

Earlier this week, trade unions that are staging the upcoming protests had met on March 22 in Delhi. According to the official statement from the unions, roadways, transport workers and electricity workers are also likely to join the protests, in addition to the banking and insurance staff.

The statement also noted that railways and defence sector employees will also be conducting mass mobilisation at several hundreds of locations to give bigger momentum to the protests.

Banks to Remain Shut for 4 Days

Banks will remain close for a total of 4 days starting from Saturday, March 25. So, if you have any important work in the upcoming days, you may need to delay it to at least Wednesday next week. Also Read: Delhi ranks 3rd in per capita income after Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Several banks have sent a notification to their customers to update them about the strike on March 28 and 29. In an official statement, the State Bank of India (SBI) said, “We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike,” SBI said. Also Read: Sensex, Nifty decline for 3rd day as HDFC Bank, TCS slide

