BANK STRIKE

Bank Strike Today: Will Transactions, Banking Activities Be Affected? Check

The AIBEA has called a nationwide strike today to protest against the action of Bank of India in charge-sheeting thirteen office bearers of the Bank staff union.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bank Strike Today: Will Transactions, Banking Activities Be Affected? Check Representational Impage

New Delhi: Banking activities may be affected due to the nationwide strike being called by All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) on Wednesday, August 28.

The AIBEA has called a nationwide strike today to protest against the action of Bank of India in charge-sheeting thirteen office bearers of the Bank staff union.

"AIBEA’s call for strike on 28th August, 2024. Against political attack on trade union. AIBOC–NCBE–BEFI–AIBOA–INBOC–INBEF extend support," tweeted General Secretary, AIBEA C H Venkatachalam.

The nationwide bank strike has support pouring in from five other bank unions viz--United Forum of Bank Unions, All India Bank Officers Confederation, the National Confederation of Bank Employees, the Bank Employees Federation of India, the All India Bank Officers Association.

The press release, issued on August 19 reads, "After serving the strike notice, all our unions all over the country are preparing for the All India Strike on the 28th of August, 2024 against the political interference and political attack on our Union and the vindictive actions on our leaders in Bank of India Staff Union, Kerala"

It added, "As we go ahead with teh strike call, we are happy that all other constituents of UBFU Vis AIBOC, NCBE, BEFI, AIBOA, INBOC, and INBEF have expressed and extended their total support to our strike".

Will Banking Activities Be Affected Due To Nationwide Strike?

Though the bank strike has twitter announcements, there has been no official information or confirmation about the  same so far. Customers can call up the banks to find out the working activities in the respective bank branches before heading out. They can also directly find out if banking activities in their respective branches have taken a hit due to the strike or not.

