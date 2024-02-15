Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Are Banks Operating On February 16? Check Here

New Delhi: Farmers across India have announced a sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh on Friday, February 16. This nationwide protest aims to raise awareness about various issues affecting these communities.

Joint Call For Protest

The non-political farmers' organization, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, has urged all farmer associations with similar concerns to join hands for the Bharat Bandh on February 16. The protest is scheduled to last from 6 am to 4 pm. (Also Read: Indian Websites, Applications Saw Over 5.14 Billion Cyberattacks In 2023: Report)

Chakka Jams And Road Closures

According to The Indian Express, farmers are planning to block main roads across the country from 12 PM to 4 PM by staging large-scale protests. This action is expected to result in the closure of most state and national highways in Punjab for four hours. (Also Read: From Farm Boy To Corporate Star: Read Journey Of A Trainee Techie Who Becomes Tata's Top Leader)

Endorsement By Public Figures

Several public intellectuals and artists have released a collective statement endorsing the joint appeal made by workers and farmers for the sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh on February 16. A total of 34 individuals have signed the statement expressing their support for the protest.

Impact On Services

The Bharat Bandh is likely to affect several private and government offices, transportation services, agricultural activities, MNREGA rural works, and rural industrial and service sector institutions.

However, important services like ambulances, hospitals, and schools will keep running smoothly without any interruptions.

Farmers' Demands

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has presented various demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the implementation of Minimum Support Price based on the Swaminathan formula, legal assurance of procurement, debt relief, and no increase in electricity rates.

Other demands also include providing free electricity for farming and household use, ensuring comprehensive insurance for crops, and raising pensions to Rs 10,000 per month.

Ongoing Negotiations

A group of three Union ministers will have a meeting with protesting farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday. The ministers are Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai.

This will be the third time they're meeting, after the discussions on February 8 and 12 didn't lead to any clear decisions.