Big Aadhar Card Update! Now the document can be made in Post Office too

Aadhar card, one of the most essential documents can now be made in the post office too. Earlier, it was only made or amended in the dedicated centers which were a little hectic. In order to ease the process, one can simply go to their nearest post office to apply for their Aadhar card or make changes to it.

To start off, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to initiate the work as any changes or the making of Aadhar card has started in the post office in Saharanpur district of UP. Aadhaar cards will be made by special drive from the Department of Posts and a special campaign will be run every Saturday in the week. Along with this, people will also be informed about the schemes of the government.

While providing information to the postal department's SSPO Narasimha said, 23 centers have been built in the Saharanpur district and now not only the Aadhar card centers will help in making these cards, but post offices will also play an active role in making changes in the Aadhar card.

Also, if there is no post office nearby, one can actually apply online for an Aadhar card and many kinds of mistakes are rectified online. While making an Aadhaar card, one should also keep in mind that in many cases you cannot get the mistakes rectified repeatedly. Avoid making mistakes in this situation.