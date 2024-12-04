Big Blow To Central Govt Employees Awaiting 8th Pay Commission! FinMin Reveals THIS

New Delhi: In a major disappointment for more than 1 crore central government employees and pensioners, the Union Finance Ministry has confirmed that there are no plans to set up the 8th Pay Commission. This revelation came in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, where Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, made it clear that the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission is not under consideration at present.

Rajya Sabha MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ramji Lal Suman raised a question asking if the government was planning to announce the formation of the 8th Pay Commission in the upcoming Budget. They also inquired whether the government's fiscal condition was a factor in revising pay scales. In response, the Minister clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration, so the matter does not arise.

Parliamentarians Javed Ali Khan and Ramji Lal Suman asked for clarification on whether the Centre plans to announce anything about the new pay commission in the Union Budget for 2025-26, set to be presented on February 1, 2025.

The question also raised concerns about whether the union government’s financial situation might hinder a revision of pay scales. However, since there are no plans for a new pay commission at the moment, the Minister clarified that this issue is not relevant.

While the finance ministry has confirmed that there are no current plans to establish a new pay commission, central government employees and retirees can still hold onto hope. The 7th Pay Commission's term is expected to end in December 2025 so there is still time for any developments.