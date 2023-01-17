topStoriesenglish
BIG update for pensioners! EPFO starts some online services for ensuring ease of living

UMANG app, developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) is to drive Mobile Governance in India. UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • EPFO starts some online services for pensioners for ease of living.
  • Pensioners can avail them at the comfort of their homes.
New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund organisation (EPFO) has announced to start some services for the ease of customers so they can avail those services at the comfort of their of homes. Pensioners don't need to visit any nearest physical branch to get those services now. 

The services provided by EPFO to pensioners online:

  1. Online submission of pension claims (through EPFO member portal/ UMANG app).
  2. Online viewing of pension passbook.
  3. Downloading of pension payment order (PPO) from digi-locker.
  4. Submission of digital life certificate from home through mobile app.

What is UMANG App?

UMANG app, developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) is to drive Mobile Governance in India. UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.

For the convenience of Aadhaar card users, UMANG App has added a new range of citizen-centric services. 

"My #Aadhaar on the #UMANG App has added a new range of citizen-centric services! Get more information by downloading the UMANG App now; give a missed call to 97183-97183," tweeted UMANG App India. 

