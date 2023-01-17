BIG update for pensioners! EPFO starts some online services for ensuring ease of living
UMANG app, developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) is to drive Mobile Governance in India. UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.
- EPFO starts some online services for pensioners for ease of living.
- Pensioners can avail them at the comfort of their homes.
- UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund organisation (EPFO) has announced to start some services for the ease of customers so they can avail those services at the comfort of their of homes. Pensioners don't need to visit any nearest physical branch to get those services now.
ALSO READ | Goldman Sachs calls employees at 7:30 am morning for meeting and fires them
Ensuring Ease of Living for Pensioners.
Follow us on:
Instagram: https://t.co/8aEMIcgGZP
Facebook: https://t.co/JnvFaMck9u
Koo: https://t.co/YMwLEdSWeU
YouTube: https://t.co/YzPRbtzrbE#AmritMahotsav #EPFO #Pension #services pic.twitter.com/XOYQP88AMk — EPFO (@socialepfo) January 17, 2023
The services provided by EPFO to pensioners online:
- Online submission of pension claims (through EPFO member portal/ UMANG app).
- Online viewing of pension passbook.
- Downloading of pension payment order (PPO) from digi-locker.
- Submission of digital life certificate from home through mobile app.
ALSO READ | World Economic Forum 2023: Which Indian YouTuber is invited to cover Davos summit this year among others? See here
What is UMANG App?
UMANG app, developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) is to drive Mobile Governance in India. UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.
For the convenience of Aadhaar card users, UMANG App has added a new range of citizen-centric services.
"My #Aadhaar on the #UMANG App has added a new range of citizen-centric services! Get more information by downloading the UMANG App now; give a missed call to 97183-97183," tweeted UMANG App India.
Live Tv
More Stories