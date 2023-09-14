trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662319
Birth Certificate New Rule To Be Applicable From October 1; Know What Is Changing

The new rule allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for usage into several things like educational institution admission, driving licence issuance, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 is will come into force across the country from October 1, 2023. 

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job.


The Office Of The Registrar General under the Ministry Of Home Affairs has issued a statement that reads, "In excercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 (20 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of October, 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had listed out several major Bills that were passed by both Houses --Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha --during the Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament which commenced on 20th of July, 2023 has been adjourned sine die on 11th of August, 2023.

It added that the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to accommodate progressive changes in the society during the last five decades, making registration process people friendly and to update other databases at national and state level using database of registered births and deaths.

Introducing the bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (18 of 1969) (the Act) was enacted to provide for the regulation of registration of births and deaths and for matters connected therewith.

 

