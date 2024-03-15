Festival Bonanza For State Employees Ahead Of Holi! Madhya Pradesh Govt Announces 4% DA Hike

New Delhi: MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav announces a 4 percent DA hike in the cabinet meeting. The chief minister posted the same on X (formerly Twitter). Now, the state employees of Madhya Pradesh get a 46 percent dearness allowance in total. For the unversed, Rajasthan yesterday also announced a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance for state employees.

On March 7, 2024, the central government also announces a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance for the central government employees. Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefed the same in the press conference after the cabinet meeting.

This announcement is crucial for employees ahead of the Loksabha election and Holi.