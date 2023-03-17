Breakups Can Be Profitable! Check This Couple's Heartbreak Insurance Fund Scheme

New Delhi: Do you know what heartbreak insurance is? It appears to be a term policy that offers financial rewards to lessen the impact of a split. The insurance appears to cover heartbreaks brought on by partners who cheat and other troubles relating to love. The rationale for the policy is that there may be certain benefits to being apart from a loved one. A man has since published his experience online after benefiting financially from the insurance.

Prateek Aaryan asserted that he received Rs 25,000 as compensation for his girlfriend's infidelity. The couple chose to invest money in a fund at the start of their relationship using a joint account. Monthly payments totaled Rs 500. The partners agreed that whoever is defrauded will receive the full amount deposited into the account. (Also Read: Bizarre: Drunk Man Forgets To Attend His Own Wedding In Bihar- Check What Happens Next)

The user, Prateek Aryan tweeted, “I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF).” (Also Read: 'Marry Now, Pay Later': Now You Can Opt For Wedding EMIs On Zero Interest Rate - Check How To Avail It)

The tweet of the user is attached below.

I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me .When Our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on ,will walk away with all money.

That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund ( HIF ). Prateekaaryan (PrateekAaryan) March 15, 2023

The tweet goes viral. At the time of writing this article, the post garnered 916 retweets and 12.3K likes. The Twitter user chose not to reveal his girlfriend identify. But, Prateek responded in a following tweet when asked what he intended to do with the money by saying he probably would put it towards another relationship.

Many Twitter users have replied to his narrative with eloquent remarks. I don't know how you're feeling right now, said one user. If you're happy, congrats. Or Sorry if you're upset about being duped.

I don't know how you feeling rn so

Congrats if you're happy

Or Sorry if you feel bad about getting cheated on March 15, 2023

I was browsing for investment choices, and this seems to have amazing returns.Is anybodyy up for collaboration?, a user who appears to be single joked.