Buddha Purnima Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In THESE Cities & States On May 23

New Delhi: Banks in certain states will remain closed for Buddha Purnima on May 23, Wednesday, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list. This includes both private and public sector banks. However, even though the banks will be closed digital banking services will remain available in these states.

Bank Holiday for Buddha Purnima: States with Bank Closures on May 23

On May 23, banks will be closed in the following states and territories:

- Uttar Pradesh

- Maharashtra

- West Bengal

- Tripura

- Chhattisgarh

-Mizoram

-Uttarakhand

- Himachal Pradesh

- Madhya Pradesh

- Delhi

- Chandigarh

- Jharkhand

- Jammu and Kashmir

- Arunachal Pradesh

Banks will be closed in the following cities on May 23:

- Kolkata

- Shimla

- Ranchi

- Raipur

- Mumbai

- Agartala

- Aizawl

- Dehradun

- Itanagar

- New Delhi

- Belapur

- Kanpur

- Chandigarh

- Lucknow

- Nagpur

- Bhopal

- Jammu

- Srinagar

What is Buddha Purnima?

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak is a significant Buddhist festival. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, this festival is important to the Buddhist community in India and other countries like Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Malaysia.