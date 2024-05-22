Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751451
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAYS

Buddha Purnima Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In THESE Cities & States On May 23

Even though the banks will be closed digital banking services will remain available in these states.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Buddha Purnima Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In THESE Cities & States On May 23 File Photo

New Delhi: Banks in certain states will remain closed for Buddha Purnima on May 23, Wednesday, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list. This includes both private and public sector banks. However, even though the banks will be closed digital banking services will remain available in these states.

Bank Holiday for Buddha Purnima: States with Bank Closures on May 23

On May 23, banks will be closed in the following states and territories: 

- Uttar Pradesh (Also Read: India To Gain As Global Oil Prices Decline Despite Geopolitical Tensions)

- Maharashtra

- West Bengal

- Tripura

- Chhattisgarh

-Mizoram

-Uttarakhand

- Himachal Pradesh

- Madhya Pradesh

- Delhi

- Chandigarh

- Jharkhand

- Jammu and Kashmir

- Arunachal Pradesh

Banks will be closed in the following cities on May 23:

-  Kolkata (Also Read: Rejection Is The Best Motivation: Meet IIT Graduate Who Got Rejected By 75 Investors But Built Rs 6700 Crore Company)

-  Shimla

- Ranchi

- Raipur

- Mumbai

- Agartala

- Aizawl

- Dehradun

- Itanagar

- New Delhi

- Belapur

- Kanpur

- Chandigarh

- Lucknow

- Nagpur

- Bhopal

- Jammu

- Srinagar

What is Buddha Purnima?

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak is a significant Buddhist festival. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, this festival is important to the Buddhist community in India and other countries like Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Family Demands Justice in Pune Porsche Crash
DNA Video
DNA: Mahabharata on Yogi's attire!
DNA Video
DNA: 12-year-old girl develops hole in stomach after eating nitrogen paan
DNA Video
DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?