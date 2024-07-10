Budget 2024: Government Employees' Union Presents Demands Ahead Of July 19 Protest

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23. Ahead of the event, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers have submitted a proposal to the Centre outlining seven key demands.

Government employees’ unions have requested several measures in a letter to the Cabinet Secretary dated July 6. These include the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the release of the 18-month frozen dearness allowance and relief for employees and pensioners among other requests, according to a report from News18.

The demands were formulated during a meeting held in New Delhi and were also posted on the union's official website. Key demands include:

1) Restoring the commuted portion of the pension after 12 years instead of the current 15 is among the union's key demands.

2. Another important demand from the union is the removal of the 5 per cent cap on compassionate appointments. This cap currently limits the appointment of dependent family members of government employees who have either passed away in service or retired on medical grounds before completing their tenure.

3. The union has also demanded the filling up of vacancies in government departments and a ban on outsourcing.

4. The union has also called for the recognition of pending associations and federations, along with the de-recognition of unions like the Postal Group C union.

5. They have also urged for the regularization of casual and contractual laborers, as well as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) employees.

Further, The union has announced a lunch hour demonstration in front of all central government offices from July 17-19 to support their demands. Meanwhile, representatives from various industry bodies have also met with the finance ministry to submit their recommendations and demands ahead of the upcoming budget presentation.