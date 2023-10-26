Bumper Income Business Idea: Earn Upto Rs 7 Lakh As Supplementary Side Income, This Prudent Investment Will Give Enormous Profits

Given the rate at which living expenses are rising, we'll all need a side business in the near future to sustain our lives. In this scenario, planting trees would seem to be a prudent long-term investment. The poplar tree is one such tree that can provide its growers with enormous profits.

This post will explain how to grow more than 200 poplar trees on an acre of land and earn between Rs. 6 and Rs. 7 lakhs. Keep reading to learn about the fixed income and supplementary side incomes from growing poplar trees.



Business Idea: Poplar Tree And Its Uses

Poplar (Populus deltoideus) is a straight and fast-growing tree. It generates a variety of wood species as raw materials. Poplar trees are commonly used to make paper, matches, chopsticks, and musical instruments such as guitars, drums, etc.

Business Idea: Soil And Weather Required For Poplar Tree Farming

Poplar proliferates with copious irrigation. These trees grow best in rich, deep soil for commercial use. Most poplar trees may thrive in moderate climates. The trees need the soil to be sufficiently hydrated and to receive direct sunlight. When appropriate farming methods are applied, a poplar tree can reach heights of above 85 feet and diameters of 36 inches in 5 to 7 years.



Business Idea: Make Huge Income From Poplar Cultivation

Because poplar trees grow quickly, any farmer who practices appropriate agricultural management for the cultivation of the trees can make significant profits quickly.

Poplar trees are much in demand due to their many uses. So, cultivating poplar trees can yield good results for farmers. Poplar tree timber is sold for prices between Rs. 700 and Rs. 800 per quintal. Selling a tree stick might easily bring in up to Rs. 2000. On an acre of land, you can cultivate 225 poplar trees, yielding earnings of roughly Rs 6 to 7 lakhs.

Business Idea: Side Income From Poplar Cultivation

Poplar trees grow straight which means its shade does not cause any significant harm to rabi and kharif crops. For this reason, all rabi or kharif crops may be grown during the first two years of poplar mixed cropping. Farmers that grow poplar trees can cultivate intercrops in the inner vacant space to generate additional revenue. Poplar tree intercrops include turmeric, sugarcane, potatoes, tomatoes, coriander, and ginger; these crops can be easily grown until the poplar trees are harvested. Through the sale of these intercrops, farmers can supplement their income.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)