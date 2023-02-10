BUMPER RETURN! Pay Single Premium in This LIC Scheme, Get Millions- Check Calculator Here

New Delhi: It's always a good idea to invest for the future, and Indian citizens have a wide range of investment options to choose from. Investing in insurance is one of the risk-free ways to secure one's future and the future of one's family. Indians love having insurance from LIC, and there are many different LIC policies to pick from. Therefore, if you want to invest without any tension or risk, this LIC plan will be the best for you.

In this LIC Dhan Varsha 866 Plan, you can pay a single premium of Rs 10 lakh and get millions. (Also Read: WHOPPING RETURN! Invest Rs 71 per day in LIC, get Rs 48.5 lakh on maturity; check return calculator, other details)

Death Benefit:

The death benefit payable, on the death of the life assured during the policy term after the date of commencement of risk but before the date of maturity, shall be “Sum Assured on Death” along with accrued Guaranteed Additions. “Sum Assured on Death” shall depend on the option chosen by the policyholder as under: (Also Read: LIC Plan: Investment of Rs 1800 Per Month Yields Rs 8 Lakhs Returns- Check Maturity, Premium Calculator Here)

Option 1: 1.25 times of Tabular Premium for the chosen Basic Sum Assured

Option 2: 10 times of Tabular Premium for the chosen Basic Sum Assured

Calculation on 1st and 2nd option

Selecting 1st Option means the customer will get Sum Assured at 1.25 times the premium deposited. It means someone has paid 10 lakh single premium and there is an untoward event of death, then the nominee will get 12.5 lakhs along with the guaranteed addition bonus.

Selecting 2nd Option means that the customer will get 10 times the risk cover of the premium deposited. In the event of an untoward death, if for example the customer has madde Rs 10 lakh single premium, his nominee will get Rs 1 crore with guaranteed bonus.

Return Calculator on 1st and 2nd option

If a person at the age of 30 in option 1 paid one time premium of Rs 8,86,750 (Inclusive of additional GST Rs 9,26,654), the sum Assured is Rs 11,08,750. Now if he choses term policy as 15 years then he will get Rs 21,25,000 on maturity. In the case of an unfortunate death on first year, nominee will get Rs 11,83,438 and if death is on 15th year, nominee will get Rs 22,33,438.

If you choose the second option, and invest Rs 8,34,642 then the Basic Sum Assured will be Rs 10,00,000 and the Sum Assured on Death will be Rs 79,87,000.

Eligibility Conditions and Other Restrictions:

i. Minimum Age at Entry

3 years (completed) for policy term 15 years

8 years (completed) for policy term 10 years

ii. Maximum Age at Entry

Option 1: 60 years (nearer birthday)

Option 2: 40 years (nearer birthday) for policy term 10 years

35 years (nearer birthday) for policy term 15 years

iii.Minimum Age at Maturity

18 years (completed)

iv. Maximum Age at Maturity

Option 1: 75 years (nearer birthday)

Option 2: 50 years (nearer birthday)

v. Policy Term 10 & 15 years

vi. Mode of Premium payment Single premium

vii. Minimum Basic Sum Assured: Rs 1,25,000

viii. Maximum Basic Sum Assured No Limit