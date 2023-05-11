Can You Change Your Aadhaar Card Photo Online? Know What To Do And Check Process

New Delhi: The Aadhaar cardholder's name, date of birth, phone number, and address are just a few of the details that can be changed, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar information that can be updated are broadly demographic and biometric details. While the Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status, and Information Sharing Consent are all examples of demographic information; Iris, finger prints, and facial photographs are examples of biometric data.

How To Change Aadhaar Card Photo

The photo on your Aadhaar Card cannot yet be changed online. However, it does not imply that you can never edit it. You can physically go to the enrolment centre to get the update done if you are stuck with an outdated photo on your Aadhaar card.

- Visiting your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre

- Prior appointment either online or offline is a must before you visit Enrollment Centre to change your details

- Fill the required form

- Submit it to the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre executive

- The executie will verify your biometric details and take new photo.

- No additional documents are required for changing Aadhaar card photo

- You will have to pay Rs 100 for the photo change/update

- An acknowledgement slip will be given to you

- Your new photo will updated within 90 days on your Aadhaar card, post which you can download PVC or the digital document



It may be noted that over the next two months, Aadhaar card holders can update their Aadhaar details for free as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will not charge citizens to update documents in their Aadhaar online.

Residents were asked to take advantage of the free document updating service on the myAadhaar portal as part of the decision, which was made as part of the Digital India project.

UIDAI had previously tweeted, "...you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March - June 14, 2023".



Aadhaar card is useful for various services like Government & Non-Government Services, Subsidy Benefits, Pensions, Scholarships, Social Benefits, Banking services, Insurance services, Taxation services, Education, Employment, Healthcare etc

A Registered mobile number is essential to access Aadhaar Online Services. Meanwhile, you can verify your mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update.