CBDT extends due dates of TDS compliance to deductors in Odisha

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended due dates of TDS compliance to deductors in Odisha following the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

CBDT said that it has done so “with a view to redress genuine hardship faced by the deductors due to the severe disruption of normal life and breakdown of communication systems caused by cyclone "Fani" hitting the State of Odisha on 3rd of May, 2019”.

CBDT has provided the following relief in TDS compliance to the deductors in the State of Odisha.

- It has extended the due date of depositing tax deducted at source (TDS) for the month of April from May 7 to May 20.

- It has extended the due date of filing of Quarterly Statement of TDS for the last quarter of Financial Year 2018-19 from May 31 to June 30.

- It has extended the due date for issue of TDS certificates in Form 16 and 16A from June 15 to July 15.

CBDT futher said that the order dated May 24 issued under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 to this effect is available on the Income Tax website.