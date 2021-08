CBDT refunds over Rs 45,000 crore to 21 lakh Indian taxpayers in ongoing fiscal

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of Rs 45,897 crore to 21.32 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 2, said the Income Tax Department of India on Saturday.Out of Rs 45,897, Income tax refunds Rs 13,694 crore was issued to 20,12,802 taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 32,203 crore to 1,19,173 cases during the same period, said the CBDT.

Earlier, on July 30, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of Rs 43,991 crore between April 1 and July 26.

Recently, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)r relaxed the deadline for the electronic filing of forms 15CA and 15CB to August 15 from the earlier deadline of July 15.

In a statement, CBDT had said that taxpayers can now submit the said forms in manual format to the authorised dealers till August 15. Authorised dealers are advised to accept such forms till August 15 for the purpose of foreign remittances.