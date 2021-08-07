Alert! THIS Airtel message sent to Delhi users is misleading

Telecom company Airtel apologised for sending some of its customers about the deactivation of services and stopping outgoing calls on their numbers.

The telco had wrongly sent a message to some of its customers that they have to recharge to continue their outgoing calls. Later the company clarified that the message was sent due to a technical error and it was sent specifically to Delhi. This didn’t affect the Airtel customers in other parts of the country.

“Your outgoing services have been discontinued. To continue, Click airtel.in/prepaid-recharge or dial *121*51#,” Airtel had said in the original text message.

The telecom operator issued a clarification which read that the wrong message about the deactivation of services might have been received due to a technical problem. It further asked the affected customers to completely ignore the content of the message and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

