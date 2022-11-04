Central Government Pensioners ATTENTION: Government hikes Dearness Relief by 15 percent for THESE CPF beneficiaries

Central Government Pensioners DR Hike: In a much-needed help for Central Government pensioners, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has decided to increase the Dearness Relief for Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) beneficiaries by 15 per cent with effect from July 1. ".....the President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Relief admissible to the CPF beneficiaries in receipt of basic ex-gratia payment in the 5th CPC series shall be enhanced w.e.f 01.07.2022," said an office memorandum dated October 31st.



It further said that the Dearness Relief has been enhanced from 381 per cent of the basic ex-gratia to 396% of the basic ex-gratia. "The surviving CPF beneficiaries who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985, and are entitled to basic ex-gratia @Rs 3000, Rs 1000, Rs 750 and Rs 650 for Group A, B, C, and D respectively w.e.f. 4th June, 2013 vide OM No. 1/10/2012-P&PW(E) dtd. 27th June, 2013 shall now be entitled to an enhanced Dearness Relief from 381% of the basic ex-gratia to 396% of the basic ex-gratia w.e.f. 01.07.2022," said the memorandum.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg announces Communities, 32-person video calling on WhatsApp



The notification also said that the CPF beneficiaries including widows and eligible dependent children of the deceased CPF beneficiary who had retired from service before 01.01.1986 or who had died while in service before 01.01.1986 and are entitled to revised ex-gratia @ 645 per month are entitled to get Dearness Relief up from 373 per cent of the basic ex-gratia to 388 per cent of the basic ex-gratia with effect from 01.07.2022.





Central government employees who had retired on CPF benefits before 18.11.1960 and are in receipt of ex-gratia payments of Rs 654, Rs 659, Rs 703 and Rs 965 are also entitled to the DR enhancement from 373 per cent to 388 per cent.



The notification further said that the pension disbursing authorities, including the nationalised banks will be responsible for calculating the quantum of DR payable in each individual case.