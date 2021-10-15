Check easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally, no further physical document will be required

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has recently advised that the PF subscribers should file their e-Nomination so as to assure social security to the family of the account holder.

Once a PF Subscriber has done hie/her e-Nominaton, no further physical document will be required. EPFO has started the facility of e-nomination for its PF subscribers. After this information like name of the nominee, date of birth will be updated online.

EPFO had tweeted this important update for all salaried classes. (Also read --How to change name in PF account after marriage – Step by step process explained here)

You can follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally.

- Visit EPFO website

- Go to Services

- For Employees

- Click Member UAN/Online Service

- Now, log in with your UAN and Password

- Select E-Nomination under "Manage Tab"

- Click "Yes" to update family declaration

- Click "Add Family Details". You can add more than one nominee also.

- Click "Nomination Details" to declare total amount of share

- Click "Save EPF Nomination"

- Click esign to generate OTP

- Submit OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhdaar

- Your e-Nomination will thus be registered with EPFO

