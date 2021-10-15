हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPFO

Check easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally, no further physical document will be required

EPFO has started the facility of e-nomination for its PF subscribers. After this information like name of the nominee, date of birth will be updated online.

Check easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally, no further physical document will be required

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has recently advised that the PF subscribers should file their e-Nomination so as to assure social security to the family of the account holder.

Once a PF Subscriber has done hie/her e-Nominaton, no further physical document will be required. EPFO has started the facility of e-nomination for its PF subscribers. After this information like name of the nominee, date of birth will be updated online.

EPFO had tweeted this important update for all salaried classes.  (Also read --How to change name in PF account after marriage – Step by step process explained here)

 

You can follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally.

- Visit EPFO website

- Go to Services

- For Employees

- Click Member UAN/Online Service

- Now, log in with your UAN and Password

- Select E-Nomination under "Manage Tab"

- Click "Yes" to update family declaration

- Click "Add Family Details". You can add more than one nominee also.

- Click "Nomination Details" to declare total amount of share

- Click "Save EPF Nomination"

- Click esign to generate OTP

- Submit OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhdaar

- Your e-Nomination will thus be registered with EPFO

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EPFOEPFAADHAARUANPFPF subscribers
Next
Story

THESE banks offer up to 6.75% interest on FDs: Details here

Must Watch

PT5M30S

Breaking News: unidentified dead body found on Singhu border at farmer protest site